Frenna

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Latest Stories

Frenna and Bramsito in the video for "OK" via Culture Jam
Music

Kawhi Leonard's Culture Jam Shares Bramsito and Frenna's Video for New Song "OK"

Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam is gearing up for another project later this year, and the collective has just shared a new single to celebrate the news.

Joe Price1435 days ago
Headie One
Music

Headie One Connects With Dutch Star Frenna On “Bigger Than Life”

He's been steadily working his way across the continent, making connections with the local rap and drill scenes, and piecing together a European tape.

James Keith1477 days ago

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