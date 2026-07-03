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Latest Stories
Life
Man Is Suing Cryonics Firm After They Only Froze His Dad's Head And Not His Whole Body
A California man is suing Scottsdale, Arizona-based Alcor Life Extension Foundation after they only cryonically froze his dad's head instead of his entire body.
Gavin Evans2867 days ago
Sneakers
Saucony Literally Has No Chill
Saucony did something cool to the Grid SD.
Matt Welty3996 days ago