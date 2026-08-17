Dior is “breaking new ground” with its latest fragrance, per Francis Kurkdjian.Trace William Cowen
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Complex rode along on a two-day odyssey to experience the launch of the Invictus Elixir, which included fitness models, Brooklyn burgers, a celebrity-led workout, and a big-time soccer match.Macklin Stern
Leaving the house without putting on a scent is a fashion faux pas of extreme proportions. Let Penhaligon’s help you course correct.Complex Staff
Whether you’re looking for something floral or a bit smoky, Valentino has the perfect scents for you and anyone on your holiday gift list.Shenequa A. Golding