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Pop Culture
Netflix Drops First Look at ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2, Reveals Premiere Date
Netflix has set the Season 2 premiere date for 'The Four Seasons' and shared first-look photos of the group’s next vacation.
Alex Gonzalez135 days ago