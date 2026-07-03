Latest Stories
Fossil Relaunches '90s Cult Favorite Big Tic Watch Design for Spring 2026
The watch brand is reviving one of its most nostalgic designs.
113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered After Drought Dries Up Texas River
A severe drought that dried up a river exposed Acrocanthosaurus tracks from 113 million years ago at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, Texas.
170 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Flying Reptile Discovered in Scotland Called 'Largest of Its Kind Ever Discovered'
The fossil of a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying reptile was found in Scotland and was later revealed to be the largest fossil of its species found.
Scientists Discover Fossil of New Four-Legged Whale Species in Egypt
Scientists found the fossil of the previously unknown four-legged whale species in Egypt's Western Desert, which dates back 43 million years.
Scientists Discover ‘Dragon Man’ Skull in China That Could Be Link to Early Humans
The well-preserved skullcap, which was discovered by a team of researchers in the Chinese city of Harbin, is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old.
Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur in Chile's Atacama Desert
Scientists have identified a new species of dinosaur from parts of a skeleton found in northern Chile. The remains were unearthed in the Atacama desert.
Researchers Say the Largest Flying Creature in History Had a Neck Longer Than a Giraffe’s
Researchers from England's Portsmouth University say the azhdarchid pterosaur, the largest flying creature to ever exist, had a neck longer than a giraffe's.
'Reaper of Death,' T-Rex's Older Cousin, Discovered in Canada
A new species of tyrannosaur, the 'Reaper of Death,' was found in Canada.
Fossil of Human-Sized Penguin Discovered in New Zealand
The fossilized bones of a human-sized penguin known as Crossvallia waipernsis have been discovered in New Zealand, Waipara Greensand.