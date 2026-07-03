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Fossil
Style

Fossil Relaunches '90s Cult Favorite Big Tic Watch Design for Spring 2026

The watch brand is reviving one of its most nostalgic designs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
Fossilized dinosaur tracks
Life

113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered After Drought Dries Up Texas River

A severe drought that dried up a river exposed Acrocanthosaurus tracks from 113 million years ago at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, Texas.

Brad Callas1424 days ago
scotland isle of skye fossil found
Life

170 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Flying Reptile Discovered in Scotland Called 'Largest of Its Kind Ever Discovered'

The fossil of a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying reptile was found in Scotland and was later revealed to be the largest fossil of its species found.

Jordan Rose1605 days ago
Vertebrae Of A Basilosaurus Isis Whale, Wadi El Rayan, El Fayoum, Egypt.
Life

Scientists Discover Fossil of New Four-Legged Whale Species in Egypt

Scientists found the fossil of the previously unknown four-legged whale species in Egypt's Western Desert, which dates back 43 million years.

Jose Martinez1786 days ago
Dragon Man skull
Life

Scientists Discover ‘Dragon Man’ Skull in China That Could Be Link to Early Humans

The well-preserved skullcap, which was discovered by a team of researchers in the Chinese city of Harbin, is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old.

Brad Callas1848 days ago
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dinosaur-skeleton
Life

Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur in Chile's Atacama Desert

Scientists have identified a new species of dinosaur from parts of a skeleton found in northern Chile. The remains were unearthed in the Atacama desert.

Brad Callas1913 days ago
Pterodactylus
Life

Researchers Say the Largest Flying Creature in History Had a Neck Longer Than a Giraffe’s

Researchers from England's Portsmouth University say the azhdarchid pterosaur, the largest flying creature to ever exist, had a neck longer than a giraffe's.

Gavin Evans1920 days ago
A T Rex on the prowl.
Life

'Reaper of Death,' T-Rex's Older Cousin, Discovered in Canada

A new species of tyrannosaur, the 'Reaper of Death,' was found in Canada.

Gavin Evans2349 days ago
yellin' penguin
Life

Fossil of Human-Sized Penguin Discovered in New Zealand

The fossilized bones of a human-sized penguin known as Crossvallia waipernsis have been discovered in New Zealand, Waipara Greensand.

Joe Price2529 days ago

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