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Pop Culture
Jack Doherty Arrested on Domestic Violence Battery Charge in Fort Lauderdale
The YouTube influencer was booked into Broward County Main Jail on Sept. 4 — his second Florida arrest in less than a year.
Trey Alston4 hours ago