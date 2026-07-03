One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?jakel
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Every Saturday, DAD looks at the best remixes from that past week, so needless to say, we love remixes. We won't say that we go hunting for remixes, bkhrisd
This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.khrisd
When we first got word that Knife Party was made up of Rob and Gareth of Pendulum, we can't say we weren't shocked. Growing up in the drum & bass scenkhrisd