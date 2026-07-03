Fork And Knife

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One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
jakel
This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
khrisd

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