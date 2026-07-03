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Environment Canada Issues Air Quality Warning For Toronto Due to Quebec Wildfires
Environment Canada issued an advisory to people living in Toronto, warning them about poor air quality and reduced visibility as a result of the wildfires engulfing parts of Quebec and northern Ontario.
Australia's Daintree Forest Has Been Returned to its Indigenous Owners
Australia’s Queensland government has announced that it signed an agreement to return ownership of the Daintree rainforest to its indigenous owners.
New Study Suggests Amazon Rainforest is Fueling Global Warming, Producing More Carbon Dioxide Than It Absorbs
The Amazon rainforest is now emitting more carbon dioxide than it is able to absorb, scientists have confirmed for the first time in a new study.
#PrayforAmazonia Goes Viral as Blaze Destroys Brazil's Rainforest
People around the world are blasting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for his lack of response.
Wild Video Shows Leopard Attacking People in Indian Residential Area
A leopard strayed into a residential area in India on Thursday, attacking four people before being captured by forest officials.