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Latest Stories

Life

Environment Canada Issues Air Quality Warning For Toronto Due to Quebec Wildfires

Environment Canada issued an advisory to people living in Toronto, warning them about poor air quality and reduced visibility as a result of the wildfires engulfing parts of Quebec and northern Ontario.

Louis Pavlakos1138 days ago
daintree-river
Life

Australia's Daintree Forest Has Been Returned to its Indigenous Owners

Australia’s Queensland government has announced that it signed an agreement to return ownership of the Daintree rainforest to its indigenous owners.

Joe Price1752 days ago
Amazon Rainforest
Life

New Study Suggests Amazon Rainforest is Fueling Global Warming, Producing More Carbon Dioxide Than It Absorbs

The Amazon rainforest is now emitting more carbon dioxide than it is able to absorb, scientists have confirmed for the first time in a new study.

Brad Callas1829 days ago
Amazon
Life

#PrayforAmazonia Goes Viral as Blaze Destroys Brazil's Rainforest

People around the world are blasting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for his lack of response.

Joshua Espinoza2523 days ago
wild leopard india
Life

Wild Video Shows Leopard Attacking People in Indian Residential Area

A leopard strayed into a residential area in India on Thursday, attacking four people before being captured by forest officials.

Hannah Lifshutz2724 days ago
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