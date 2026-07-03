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Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Spends $285,000 on 1973 Ford Bronco for Her Idaho Mountain Home
The forest green Velocity Restorations build was shipped to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after Kardashian had it in Los Angeles for a few weeks.
Mark Elibert23 hours ago