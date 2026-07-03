Counting the reasons from Missy Elliott to possible conspiracy.BJosephs
Featured
Learn how betting lines work before you wager any money on the Super Bowl this weekend.Chris Yuscavage
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.Jude Yawson