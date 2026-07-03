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Snoop Dogg sitting in a red chair, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with intricate white patterns, smiling.
Music

Snoop Dogg to Perform Netflix's 'Holiday Halftime Show' During Lions-Vikings Game on Christmas

The rap icon will bring music and holiday cheer to the NFL during Netflix’s Christmas Day broadcast.

Mark Elibert212 days ago

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