Food Art

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Sneakers

Vans Made Sneakers with Pizza, Donuts, and Burgers All Over Them

For your midnight snack cravings.

Riley Jones3848 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take a Tour of 'The Shining's' Overlook Hotel Recreated With Gingerbread

'The Shining's' Overlook Hotel gets recreated with gingerbread.

Debbie Encalada3859 days ago
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Someone Made a Supreme Box Logo Pizza

Food artist Tisha Cherry recreates fashion brand logos using ingredients from their native cities.

andrewlasane4202 days ago
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Artist Hannah Rothstein Imagines How Famous Artists Would Plate Their Thanksgiving Meals

Let these artistic plates inspire you as you reach for seconds this Thanksgiving.

andrewlasane4252 days ago
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Artist Sarah Rosado Creates Delicious Musical Portraits Out of Breakfast Cereal

Bronx-based artist Sarah Rosado turns a popular breakfast cereal into cool portraits of her favorite musicians.

andrewlasane4385 days ago
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Warning: The Food in These Photos Is Not What It Looks Like

Melbourne-based photographer TQ Lee has turned ordinary inedible objects into things that look so much like food that they'll make you hungry.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4389 days ago
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Feast Your Eyes Upon This Pizza Bed That Is Sure to Make You More Hungry than Sleepy

The Pizza Bed really does exist. Brooklyn-based designer Claire Manganiello created it to make all of our dreams come true.

susanc4d3da54bb4407 days ago
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Hasan Kale Paints Impossible Micro Masterpieces on Pieces of Food

Check out these incredible works of art painted on nuts, eggs, and chocolate by microartist Hasan Kale.

andrewlasane4412 days ago
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Chocolate Wallpaper Lets Visitors Lick This Delicious Installation

Scottish artist Anya Gallaccio covers the walls of Jupiter Artland with strokes of chocolate for an experience that will please all of your senses.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4432 days ago
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Jackson Pollock-Inspired Chocolate Bars Look Almost Too Good to Eat

Master chocolatier Jorge Llanderal teamed up with online gift retailer Unelefante to create fancy candy bars.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4445 days ago
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Pizza Artist Dishes Out Famous Artworks and Portraits of Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Others Made From Cheese and Sauce

Italian chef Domenico Crolla crafts detailed celebrity portraits and recreations of artworks with cheese and sauce.

susanc4d3da54bb4451 days ago
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Artist Motoi Yamamoto Creates Massive, Intricate Floor Installations Using Table Salt

Employing his favorite medium, this Japanese artist brings "shapes and forms that can be found in nature" to life on the ground floors of important buildings.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4495 days ago
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High Art Meets a Kindergarten Macaroni Project in "Food Maps"

Artists Henry Hargreaves and Caitlin Levin take macaroni art to a whole new level.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4508 days ago
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These Painted Foods Are Not What You Think

"It's Not What It Seems" is a masterfully executed culinary deception.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4508 days ago
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Photographer Splatters His Subjects with Milk in This Crème de la Crème Photo Series

His subjects' reactions and facial expressions are priceless.

susanc4d3da54bb4520 days ago
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Tiny Figurines and Food Tell Epic Tales of Miniature Adventures

Akiko Ida and Pierre Javelle are food photographers by day and avant garde storytellers by night.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4571 days ago

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