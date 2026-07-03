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Vans Made Sneakers with Pizza, Donuts, and Burgers All Over Them
For your midnight snack cravings.
Take a Tour of 'The Shining's' Overlook Hotel Recreated With Gingerbread
'The Shining's' Overlook Hotel gets recreated with gingerbread.
Someone Made a Supreme Box Logo Pizza
Food artist Tisha Cherry recreates fashion brand logos using ingredients from their native cities.
Artist Hannah Rothstein Imagines How Famous Artists Would Plate Their Thanksgiving Meals
Let these artistic plates inspire you as you reach for seconds this Thanksgiving.
Artist Sarah Rosado Creates Delicious Musical Portraits Out of Breakfast Cereal
Bronx-based artist Sarah Rosado turns a popular breakfast cereal into cool portraits of her favorite musicians.
Warning: The Food in These Photos Is Not What It Looks Like
Melbourne-based photographer TQ Lee has turned ordinary inedible objects into things that look so much like food that they'll make you hungry.
Feast Your Eyes Upon This Pizza Bed That Is Sure to Make You More Hungry than Sleepy
The Pizza Bed really does exist. Brooklyn-based designer Claire Manganiello created it to make all of our dreams come true.
Hasan Kale Paints Impossible Micro Masterpieces on Pieces of Food
Check out these incredible works of art painted on nuts, eggs, and chocolate by microartist Hasan Kale.
Chocolate Wallpaper Lets Visitors Lick This Delicious Installation
Scottish artist Anya Gallaccio covers the walls of Jupiter Artland with strokes of chocolate for an experience that will please all of your senses.
Jackson Pollock-Inspired Chocolate Bars Look Almost Too Good to Eat
Master chocolatier Jorge Llanderal teamed up with online gift retailer Unelefante to create fancy candy bars.
Pizza Artist Dishes Out Famous Artworks and Portraits of Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Others Made From Cheese and Sauce
Italian chef Domenico Crolla crafts detailed celebrity portraits and recreations of artworks with cheese and sauce.
Artist Motoi Yamamoto Creates Massive, Intricate Floor Installations Using Table Salt
Employing his favorite medium, this Japanese artist brings "shapes and forms that can be found in nature" to life on the ground floors of important buildings.
High Art Meets a Kindergarten Macaroni Project in "Food Maps"
Artists Henry Hargreaves and Caitlin Levin take macaroni art to a whole new level.
These Painted Foods Are Not What You Think
"It's Not What It Seems" is a masterfully executed culinary deception.
Photographer Splatters His Subjects with Milk in This Crème de la Crème Photo Series
His subjects' reactions and facial expressions are priceless.
Mouthwatering Baked Goods and Art Come Together in ArtFund's Latest Fund-Raising Initiative
Art that's good enough to eat.
Tiny Figurines and Food Tell Epic Tales of Miniature Adventures
Akiko Ida and Pierre Javelle are food photographers by day and avant garde storytellers by night.