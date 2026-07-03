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Latest Stories
Life
Influencer Dominique Brown Dies of Allergic Reaction at Industry Event
According to several attendees, the hosts and venue were made aware of her allergies beforehand.
Jade Gomez588 days ago
Life
Passenger With Severe Nut Allergy Drops $185 to Buy Out All Peanuts on Flight to Protect Herself
The woman claimed the flight attendants didn't want to honor her request of letting passengers know of her severe nut allergy.
Mark Elibert1077 days ago
Life
FDA Has an Important Warning for People Planning to Eat Cicadas
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people with seafood allergies not to eat cicadas, as those individuals could be particularly vulnerable.
Gavin Evans1871 days ago