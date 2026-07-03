Featured
Country and rap are forming a closer bond than ever. Over the years, we've seen everyone from Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk team up. Here are the best rap and country collaborations of all time.Al Shipley
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is already shaking up country music and bringing new attention to Black artists in the genre, and it hasn’t even dropped yet.Brianna Holt
From Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen, sneakers have an in-and-out history in the country scene.Matt Welty
Music
Lil Nas X Speculates About Life Without “Old Town Road” Success: ‘I Don’t Think I Would Have Ever Come Out’
Lil Nas X discussed the importance of representation in hip-hop and his decision to open up about his sexuality amid the dominance of "Old Town Road."Brenton Blanchet