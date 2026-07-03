Folk Music

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Labi Siffre playing an acoustic guitar and singing into a microphone, wearing a colorful sweater, set against a dark background.
Music

Labi Siffre Announces First Album in 28 Years, Releases New Song "Far Away"

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter ends a decades-long hiatus with a new album and emotional piano ballad.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park
Music

Bob Dylan's Handwritten "Desolation Row" Lyrics Being Sold for $425,000

The manuscript is being sold by Moments In Time, a memorabilia dealer that specializes in rare autographs. The lyrics are available to purchase online.

Joshua Espinoza1330 days ago
Czech folk singer Hana Horka
Life

Czech Folk Singer Dead After Intentionally Contracting COVID-19, Son Says

Hana Horka, a popular Czech Republic folk singer, has died at the age of 57 after intentionally exposing herself to the coronavirus, according to her son.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
Timothee Chalamet
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet in Discussions to Play Bob Dylan for New Biopic

Deadline reports that Timothée Chalamet is in negotiations to portray Bob Dylan in a new biopic.

Gavin Evans2385 days ago

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