While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.khrisd
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Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.khrisd
The pressure to appear happy online is getting more intense.Michael Arceneaux