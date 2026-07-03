Foamo

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While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.
khrisd
Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.
khrisd

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Wilkinson - "Take You Higher (Foamo Remix)"

By now, you know we're absolutely in love with Wilkinson's "Take You Higher," and knowing that Foamo had contributed a version made us that more anxious for the release of the single. Foamo's no stranger to the funky house bounce, and he lifts that "higher and higher" vocal to new heights with his take, which veers further towards the groove. He locks in, charts a steady course, and doesn't look back. Still waiting on Jakwob's version; the entire single drops March 25.

khrisd4883 days ago

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