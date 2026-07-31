XXXTENTACION was a polarizing figure who reshaped hip-hop with his emotive music. On his 28th birthday, we uncover 10 facts about the late rapper.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Doechii’s rise has been fueled by her Grammy Award-winning mixtape, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal.' Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about this modern-day classic.Kia Turner
We spoke to 1900Rugrat about the success of his viral 'One Take Freestyle' and what it means to go from the 'Porch 2 The Pent.'Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Luh Tyler has worked with Lil Uzi Vert, snagged an NBA Finals placement, and he's only 17 years old. We talked with the rising Tallahassee rapper.Jordan Rose