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Pop Culture
Charlamagne Threatens to ‘Shoot’ Any Man Who Stalks His Daughter in Response to Flock Camera Case
Charlamagne gave 'Donkey of the Day' to Haines City officer Christopher Goodson, who allegedly used Flock cameras to track his ex-wife.
Alex Ocho24 minutes ago