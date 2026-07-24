Matt Damon started trending on social media after appearing in a commercial that sees him compare buying cryptocurrency with landing on the Moon.Brad Callas
Featured
Police met with Mary MacCarthy and her daughter after being accused of “acting suspiciously before boarding and while boarding,” according to the mother.Brenton Blanchet
Life
American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight last week.Brad Callas
Witnesses say the attack began over a mask dispute, but the airline disputed the report without providing an actual reason for the altercation.Brenton Blanchet