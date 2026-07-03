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Lizzo poses in a black dress with a bow detail, smiling with her hand raised, against an orange and white background.
Music

Lizzo Details Lifestyle Changes That Led to Weight Loss: ‘We Rebel Against Counting Calories'

The singer has been on an intentional "weight releasing" journey since 2023.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
lil uzi vert bulking video.
Music

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Break Down the Workout He Uses to Pack on Muscle

Lil Uzi Vert has been hitting the gym a lot lately and bulking up in the process, and he's sharing the workout routine that's led him to gain muscle.

Jordan Rose1684 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Fitness Instructor Goes Viral With Rant About Modern Day Obesity

A fitness instructor goes viral after a lengthy rant about modern day obesity.

Gavin Evans4015 days ago
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Pop Culture

7 Easy Ways to Lose Weight Without Killing Yourself

You don't have to go insane in the pursuit of weight loss bruh.

Gregory Babcock4102 days ago

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