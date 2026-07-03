Featured
Fei-Fei and I ran into each other several months ago when I was shooting an interview for Jessie Andrews at Lure Nightclub. We exchanged contact information and kept wanting to connect on something cool for DAD but never were able to line up our busy schedules. Well, baby birds, today we've got a nice little treat for you. Not only did Fei-Fei give us a great interview, but we've also got an exclusive stream of her All Day I Dream EP right here and right here until it's release tomorrow.tyler-d
Canada's Troy Beetles, professionally known as Datsik, is no doubt one of the most unique players in the whole dance music game. Born and bred out injakel
Even if the art of releasing an album isn't really viable for EDM artists (or any artist in general), the need to have a strong label behind you is kekhrisd
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price