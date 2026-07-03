Firepower Records

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Fei-Fei and I ran into each other several months ago when I was shooting an interview for Jessie Andrews at Lure Nightclub. We exchanged contact information and kept wanting to connect on something cool for DAD but never were able to line up our busy schedules. Well, baby birds, today we've got a nice little treat for you. Not only did Fei-Fei give us a great interview, but we've also got an exclusive stream of her All Day I Dream EP right here and right here until it's release tomorrow.
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SubPac Linked Up With Truth and Firepower For This Limited Edition SubPac

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Firepower Records Gives Out A Freebie From Twine's Latest EP

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PREMIERE: MING & Mister Black - "Drop Out (Kick The Habit Remix)"

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Stream Datsik's "Let It Burn" LP

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Listen to Protohype's "Shell Shock" Mix

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