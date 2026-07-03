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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Is More Popular Than Internet Explorer for the First Time Ever

New data suggests Google Chrome is a more popular web browser than Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

Rawiya Kameir4424 days ago
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Pop Culture

No One Knows What the Firefox Logo is, and Last Night's Jeopardy! Proved It

Would you have gotten the answer right?

complex4677 days ago
Pop Culture

Facebook Tests Messenger App Integration with Firefox

Great way to stay social while multi-tasking on the web.

Dru Ashe5016 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Announces Carrier and Hardware Partners for Firefox OS

Boot to Gecko gets official.

Damien Scott5130 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Developing "Junior" Browser For iPad

Aiming to revolutionize tablet browsing.

Complex5144 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Opens its Own App 'Marketplace'

Better late than never.

Damien Scott5149 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Is Now The World's Most Popular Browser

It's passed Internet Explorer, according to StatCounter.

gerald335172 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Crazy Microsoft Ad Concedes That Everyone Hates Internet Explorer

But it's good now! So come back, please?

gerald335238 days ago
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Pop Culture

Obama Opens Door For Do-Not-Track Button With Online Privacy Bill of Rights

President's hard-line stance forces Google to reassess policy.

Complex5259 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mozilla To Launch An App Store Of Its Own

The Firefox maker will launch a new platform.

gerald335259 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google to Pay Mozilla Nearly $300M a Year for Top Billing in Firefox

America's #1 search engine will continue its reign in Firefox.

Damien Scott5322 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Chrome Passes Firefox, Now 2nd Most Used Browser

It's finally happened.

Damien Scott5337 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Releases Firefox 8

The fifth browser update from Mozilla this year alone.

Complex5365 days ago
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Pop Culture

Study: Google Chrome Browser On Pace To Pass Firefox

While Internet Explorer continues to lose users.

Damien Scott5403 days ago
Pop Culture

On To The Next One: Mozilla Drops Firefox 7

Cop the latest, fastest version of the browser.

gerald335407 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 15 Best Firefox Extensions You Should Download Right Now

Celebrate Mozilla's nine-year anniversary and get the best out of its web browser by downloading these awesome Firefox add-ons.

Alex Bracetti5413 days ago

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