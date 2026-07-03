Latest Stories
Google Chrome Is More Popular Than Internet Explorer for the First Time Ever
New data suggests Google Chrome is a more popular web browser than Microsoft's Internet Explorer.
OkCupid is Protesting Firefox After Mozilla's CEO Donated Money to Anti-Gay Marriage Groups
Getting him where it hurts.
No One Knows What the Firefox Logo is, and Last Night's Jeopardy! Proved It
Would you have gotten the answer right?
Facebook Tests Messenger App Integration with Firefox
Great way to stay social while multi-tasking on the web.
Mozilla Will Soon Encourage Firefox Users On Windows to Update Three Programs
Will it affect you?
Mozilla Announces Carrier and Hardware Partners for Firefox OS
Boot to Gecko gets official.
Mozilla Developing "Junior" Browser For iPad
Aiming to revolutionize tablet browsing.
Google Chrome Is Now The World's Most Popular Browser
It's passed Internet Explorer, according to StatCounter.
Video: Crazy Microsoft Ad Concedes That Everyone Hates Internet Explorer
But it's good now! So come back, please?
Obama Opens Door For Do-Not-Track Button With Online Privacy Bill of Rights
President's hard-line stance forces Google to reassess policy.
Mozilla To Launch An App Store Of Its Own
The Firefox maker will launch a new platform.
Google to Pay Mozilla Nearly $300M a Year for Top Billing in Firefox
America's #1 search engine will continue its reign in Firefox.
Google Chrome Passes Firefox, Now 2nd Most Used Browser
It's finally happened.
Mozilla Releases Firefox 8
The fifth browser update from Mozilla this year alone.
Study: Google Chrome Browser On Pace To Pass Firefox
While Internet Explorer continues to lose users.
On To The Next One: Mozilla Drops Firefox 7
Cop the latest, fastest version of the browser.
The 15 Best Firefox Extensions You Should Download Right Now
Celebrate Mozilla's nine-year anniversary and get the best out of its web browser by downloading these awesome Firefox add-ons.