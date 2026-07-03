Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
Featured
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi
Elias Marte, a collector and curator with 14 years of experience, gives us his picks for under $5,000, from the Seiko Tank to Rolex Datejust.Elias Marte
Style
October's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Grill to Drake’s Vintage Watches
Tyler, the Creator, Drake, and 2 Chainz were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in October 2024. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano