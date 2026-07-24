Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?Jack Erwin
Featured
Fordham Fashion Law Institute founder and director Susan Scafidi breaks down the recent lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein.Mike DeStefano
Music
Nicki Minaj Says Delay in Responding to Harassment Lawsuit Was ‘Innocent Mistake,' Calls Out Accuser's Attorney
Last week, news broke that a default judgment was possible in the lawsuit, which stems from Jennifer Hough's claims of harassment and intimidation.Trace William Cowen
Music
Nicki Minaj’s Attorney Reportedly Responds to $20 Million Default Judgment Request in Harassment Lawsuit
Jennifer Hough recently appeared on ‘The Real’ to discuss her harassment and intimidation lawsuit against couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.Trace William Cowen