Festival Style

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Silhouette of Charli xcx singing into a microphone on stage, with dramatic lighting and a grid-like backdrop.
Style

Charli xcx Wears Custom EMPATH for Art-Forward Reading Festival Set

Her 'Music, Fashion, Film'-promoting tour kicks off here in the States next month.

Trace William Cowen11 minutes ago

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