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Premiere: Dance Music Legend Felix Da Housecat Links Up With Reggae Legend Lee "Scratch" Perry on New Single "The Natural"
Felix Da Housecat collaborates with reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry on a new single from his forthcoming album, 'Narrative Of Thee Blast Illusion.'
Download the Second Episode of Felix Da Housecat's Ibiza BlaKKout Podcast
At the end of July, Felix Da Housecat relaunched his BlaKKout podcast series, and round two is a special "Power Planet" edition. House music historians know that The Power Plant was the club that Frankie Knuckles started in 1982 after leaving the Warehouse, and this set is a treat for that sound, featuring throwback jams from Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, Roy Ayers, Sasoul Orchestra, and much, much more. Proper party music, Chitown style. This is history, people!
Felix Da Housecat Relaunches His BlaKKout Podcast
You in need of a dope new podcast series? Felix Da Housecat must have been listening to your prayers. His BlaKKout Podcast, which debuted back in November of 2013, is back in the booth, restarting BlaKKout to coincide with some big moves he has going down in his career. Right now, Felix is in Ibiza, and BlaKKout is bringing the sounds of Ibiza right to your door, both via this podcast and with his new material.
EDM's Obsession With Cats
Everyone loves cats, right? You have to. From Lil BUB to Garfield, we've grown to appreciate these warm and cuddly animals that don't need our help, b
Katy B - "What Love Is Made Of (Felix Da Housecat House 2 House Remix)"
They're really going all out for Katy B's return single, "What Love Is Made Of," aren't they? We've already heard the tune get reworked by Brackles an
Felix Da Housecat Talks to Beatport About Producers Who Look to "Chart"
Am I the only one who found it humorous when Felix Da Housecat spoke with Beatport about producers who aren't looking to be creative, but only looking