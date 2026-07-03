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Latest Stories
Music
R. Kelly, Currently Serving 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence, Asks Trump for Commutation
The singer's legal team previously alleged mistreatment of their client behind bars.
Trace William Cowen3 days ago