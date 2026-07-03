Representing Los Angeles by way of Scotland, Nom De Strip (FKA Stupid Fresh) has been doing the damn thing over the last three years. With a pair of Ekhrisd
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While we imagine many of you are up on Daft Punk, and have been since the 1990s, we understand if many of you didn't get to hear the group until "Getjakel
Recently, Astralwerks celebrated 20 years of providing quality music to the masses. Now a part of the Universal Music Group, they were previously assokhrisd
Seeing as we were around during the last huge electronic music phase in America, it's hard to not look at today's EDM scene and compare it to the lastjakel