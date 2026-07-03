Fashawn

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Music

Premiere: Watch Fashawn's "Guess Who's Back" Video

Fashawn's "The Ecology" arrives on Febrary 24.

Zach Frydenlund4177 days ago
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Music

Listen to Boaz's "Like This (West Coast Remix)" f/ Crooked I, Murs & Fashawn

Boaz adds some west coast flavor to his single.

Justin Davis4302 days ago
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Music

Nas Signs Fashawn to Mass Appeal Label

He's building quite the roster.

Zach Frydenlund4393 days ago
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Music

Listen to Fashawn's Song "Ladies"

A song about women and relationships on Valentines Day.

Dharmic X4536 days ago
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Music

Fashawn Finally Releases Something Off "The Ecology," "The Beginning"

Fash's sophomore album might finally be upon us.

Dharmic X4637 days ago
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Music

Listen: P-Money f/ Freddie Gibbs & Fashawn "Break It Down"

The latest release from <em>Gratitude</em>.

Julian Kimble4849 days ago
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Music

Video: Murs & Fashawn "'64 Impala"

Murs and Fashawn keep the This Generation celebrations going today with their new music video for “’64 Impala.”

Sam Weiss4903 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

Justin Bieber plays MSG, a review of Fashawn's new mixtape, and 10 examples of great rappers making wack songs.

Daniel Isenberg4979 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Fashawn "Champagne & Styrofoam Cups"

Fashawn drops his highly anticipated mixtape.

Zach Frydenlund4988 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Rah Digga f/ Fashawn & Reks "Never Back Down"

This track is filled with some great lyricism.

Zach Frydenlund4989 days ago
Music

Video: Fashawn f/ K Young "Diamonds & Girls"

Here's a new visual off Fashawn's mixtape, <em>Champagne and Styrofoam Cups.</em>

Eric Diep4994 days ago
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Music

Listen: Fashawn f/ K-Young "Diamonds & Girls"

Off the soon-coming <em>Champagne & Styrofoam Cups</em>.

Andrew Martin5001 days ago
Music

Listen: Fashawn f/ Chevy Woods "Back In The Game"

Fashawn's new tape is on the way.

Erich Donaldson5020 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Danny Brown's 5 defining songs, how musicians make money on Spotify, and who's to blame when rappers jack beats?

Daniel Isenberg5043 days ago
Music

Video Premiere: Murs and Fashawn f/ Adrian "This Generation"

From the duo's upcoming collaborative LP of the same name.

Sam Weiss5045 days ago
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Music

Watch Murs And Fashawn Discuss Their Collaborative Album And Today's Youth

To get the hype going for their upcoming collaboration, This Generation, Murs and Fashawn recently sat down with Miss Peas.

Sam Weiss5045 days ago

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