Pachuco Tattoo owner Herchell Carrasco has been tattooing Ball for years. He details the intricate process.Mike DeStefano
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Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lebron James, Post Malone, Lil Durk, and many of the world's biggest celebs hit up Ganga for tattoo work. Here's an interview with Ganga.Lei Takanashi
We talked to some of NYC's best tattoo artists.snuga
London’s Traphouse Tattooer only launched his Instagram in March. Since then though, he's tattooed everyone from Skepta to A$AP Rocky.Jack Stanley