Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.Jude Yawson
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If you need a primer on who's holding the rapt attention of soccer fans around the world, look no further: these are the most famous soccer players.Skylar Bergl
We spoke with the superstar following her Fenty x Puma children’s press conference in Los Angeles.Mike DeStefano
The acronym GOAT gets thrown around rather casually these days, but we felt it was the right time to settle any and all arguments in eight popular sports.Complex Sports