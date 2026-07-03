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David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' had the difficult task of bringing the feud between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode full circle, 40 years later.Ben Lester
From the continuation of the Spider-Verse to a new take on Robin Hood hitting theaters, there’s a lot to keep up with. Let our Fall Movie Preview guide you.Khal
Fifteen years after the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. the film's director (Michel Gondrey) and star (Jim Carrey) return for the Showtime dramedy 'Kidding.' Can they reclaim the magic?Brenden Gallagher
Whether you’re into comedy, drama, or remakes of classics, the fall TV lineup has something for everyone. Here are our picks that stand out from the pack.Khal