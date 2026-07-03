Fake Jordans

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Fake Shein Air Jordan 11 XI Concord
Sneakers

Shein Removes Fake Air Jordans From Its Website

Move comes after knockoff Air Jordan 11s go viral.

Brandon Richard1143 days ago
Fake Dior Jordans Chunky Dunky SBs Seized CBP
Sneakers

Fake Dior Jordans, Chunky Dunky SBs, Viagra Pills, and More Seized in Customs Bust

Dior Air Jordans and 'Chunky Dunky' Nike SBs among $32 million in counterfeit product seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Click for more on the story.

Brandon Richard2039 days ago
Fake Dior x Air Jordans
Sneakers

$4.3 Million in Fake Sneakers Seized Including 1,800 Dior x Air Jordans

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that it has seized $4.3 million in fake sneakers including 1,800 pairs of Dior x Air Jordan 1 collabs.

Riley Jones2168 days ago
dior air jordan 1 retro high og release date
Sneakers

Warning: Fake Dior x Air Jordan 1s Are Popping Up

Fake versions of the highly-anticipated Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration have already begun production. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2285 days ago
Customs Seize Fake Off White Jordans
Sneakers

Nearly 15,000 Fake Nikes Seized at Port of Los Angeles

Border Protection seized nearly 15,000 fake sneakers at the Port of Los Angeles after examining mysterious containers from China.

Brandon Richard2474 days ago
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Fake Air Jordan 11 Heiress
Sneakers

Group Smuggles Fake Jordans Worth $73 Million Into U.S.

A group allegedly smuggled nearly 400,000 pairs of fake Air Jordan sneakers into the U.S. from January 2016 through March 2018. Had the shoes been real, they would've been worth $73 million.

Riley Jones2902 days ago
Volleys II Fake Air Jordan Vintage Sneakers
Sneakers

These Vintage Fake Jordans Even Have a Wings Logo

They spared no details with these AJKO-esque fake Air Jordans from the 80s.

Brandon Richard3254 days ago
Sneakers

23 Disrespectfully Fake Air Jordan Mashups

Hybrids and collaborations that never actually happened.

Stephen Taibi3646 days ago
Pro Joggs / Honors Sport Fake Air Jordan 1s
Sneakers

Fake Air Jordans Have Existed For More Than 30 Years

They're alright, but they're not real.

Brandon Richard3730 days ago
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