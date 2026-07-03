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Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
A Customs and Border Protection officer explains what will happen to the counterfeit Dior x Air Jordan 1s seized in Texas. This is where fake shoes go to die.Brendan Dunne
Breaking down how to spot a pair of fake Kaws x Air Jordan 4s.Sole Collector
An illustrated guide to the 10 types of fake Air Jordans you'll come across.Zac Dubasik