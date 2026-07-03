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Amazon Prime Video Fairfax
Style

Are the Creators of ‘Fairfax’ Mocking Streetwear Culture? They Say the Story Is Much Bigger Than Just Clothes.

The three creators behind Amazon Prime's new animated series 'Fairfax' discuss its satirical view of streetwear culture, the popularity of Supreme, and more.

Mike DeStefano1723 days ago
Amazon Prime 'Farifax' Latrine pop-up
Style

Amazon Prime Video Announces 'Latrine' Pop-Up Event in Support of 'Fairfax' Animated Series

The event will include exclusive merchandise including tees, hoodies, and "bird poop facial cream," as well as several interactive experiences.

Joshua Espinoza1724 days ago
Amazon Prime Video Fairfax
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Amazon's Animated Hypebeast Series 'Fairfax' Starring Jaboukie Young-White and More

Amazon announced the full cast of the animated series based on the iconic hypebeast Mecca, Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The show will debut next month.

Joshua Espinoza1753 days ago
Guillermo Andrade X Complex SHOP Celebrate 10 Years of 424 with an Archival REWORKED Capsule
Style

424 Connects With Complex on Archival Reworked Capsule

The limited edition five-piece range celebrates the brand's 10-year history by reimagining some of its most coveted designs.

Joshua Espinoza2061 days ago
Brain Dead Studios
Style

Why Streetwear Brand Brain Dead Is Permanently Taking Over an L.A. Movie Theater

Kyle Ng of Brain Dead talks on opening Brain Dead Studios in LA, designing film merch, & the importance of indie movie theaters.

Lei Takanashi2081 days ago
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Pioneering Streetwear Stores
Style

The 10 U.S. Stores That Helped Define Streetwear

We tracked down the stores and individuals who brought streetwear to the forefront, including Brooklyn Projects, Union, Madness Connection, and more.

Mike DeStefano2353 days ago
Aleali May With Melody Ehsani
Style

Aleali May Shops With Melody Ehsani at Slauson Swap Meet

Watch Aleali May visit Los Angeles to interview Melody Ehsani about streetwear, jewelry, and feminism in the latest episode of 'Get It Together.'

Lei Takanashi2523 days ago
raf simons grailed
Style

Grailed Bringing Pop-Up Shop to L.A. With Rare Raf Simons and Rick Owens Pieces

The online designer marketplace will bring their curated selection of luxury menswear to Los Angeles' Fairfax district this month.

Hannah Lifshutz2665 days ago
Fairfax Oral History
Style

Exploring the Evolution of Fairfax Ave, From Quiet Neighborhood to Streetwear Capital

Complex spoke with the main players who helped build the streetwear destination.

Joshua Espinoza2700 days ago
Fairfax lead
Style

How Fairfax Became the Mecca of Streetwear: An Oral History

The history of streetwear on Los Angeles' Fairfax Avenue, where brands including Huf, Diamond, Supreme, and Alife set up shop, as told by those who lived it.

Karizza Sanchez2700 days ago
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