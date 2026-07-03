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Latest Stories
Music
‘In His Own Words: XXXTentacion’ Documentary Trailer Released
‘In His Own Words’ stands as a companion piece to the previously released ‘Look at Me’ documentary from Hulu. Lesley Steele and Rob Stone co-direct.
Trace William Cowen1363 days ago
Music
Playboi Carti Gives 'Whole Lotta Red' Update: 'I Might Make the Hardest Song Ever Tomorrow'
Carti also has "a whole 'nother tape" in the works with Metro Boomin.
Trace William Cowen2594 days ago
Music
Ariana Grande Says Post-Manchester Album Features Her 'Bleeding Heart' Set to a Trap Beat
Ariana Grande's new album 'Sweetener' is dropping this summer.
juliarp2972 days ago
Music
Skepta: "Somewhere In My Heart, I Feel Like I'm Way Past A Record Deal Now"
The North London MC stands tall on the latest FADER cover.
James Keith4062 days ago