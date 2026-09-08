Fab Morvan

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Latest Stories

Fab Morvan.
Music

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife

Morvan and Kim Marlowe have apparently lived separately for more than 25 years despite remaining married.

Mark Elibert5 minutes ago

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