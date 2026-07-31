The 19-year-old Italian driver is the youngest championship leader in Formula 1 history.Sara Jin Li
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The Complete Guide to Max Verstappen’s retirement rumors and his issues with F1’s new regulations.Sara Jin Li
From sponsoring Formula 1’s formation lap to backing McLaren and supporting community initiatives, Allwyn—the multi-national lottery and gaming entertainment company—is becoming an increasingly visible part of the sport.Steve Hopkinson
Lando Norris won the 2025 Drivers’ Championship but is he F1’s top driver? From legends Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to upstarts like Kimi Antonelli, here’s how all 22 drivers stack up.Andrew Lawrence