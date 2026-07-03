Latest Stories
The Game Retires 'F3' Pickup Line After Multiple Women Expose His DMs: 'We Had a Good Run'
It looks like the Compton rapper is moving onto another "snack."
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds After Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet Go Viral: ‘More and More in Love’
The producer is going viral after his dirty feet were front and center for the premiere of his new podcast.
Cam'ron Says He's Unbothered by Women 'Blackmailing' Him: 'I Don't Give a F*ck'
“You act like you’re going to hurt my feelings with that sh*t," he said. "You got the wrong one."
Sony Fires PlayStation Exec After Allegedly Getting Exposed as a Pedophile
Sony has just fired one of its senior vice presidents after he was exposed by a YouTube account allegedly trying to meet up with an underaged boy.