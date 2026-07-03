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Crispin Glover.
Pop Culture

Crispin Glover Claims Ex Assaulted Him, Points to Bloody Photos as Proof

The 'Back to the Future' actor's ex was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence in connection with the incident, though she was later released.

Mark Elibert141 days ago

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