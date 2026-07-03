The "Jewish American Princess" stereotype on TV is changing.Whitney Friedlander
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In his new memoir, 'Will,' Will Smith recalls a story when his mother walked in on him and his high school girlfriend having sex in their kitchen.Jordan Rose
Music
Lil Durk Shown Love for Using Verse on Drake’s ‘CLB’ to Shout Out Girlfriend India Royale’s Business
The rapper, who recently earned the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2021, gave his girlfriend props on Drake’s “In the Bible."Brenton Blanchet
An ex-employee for R. Kelly testified at his trial on Tuesday that he had girlfriends who had "twerked for cake" fight one another at his birthday party.Gavin Evans