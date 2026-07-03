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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Alt-R&B Riser KeepVibesNear Unites With Evie Golding For New Single "Gently"
For the past few years, East London’s KeepVibesNear has been steadily working away to shape a seductive, stripped back sound, which he describes as “noir R&B”.
James Keith1943 days ago