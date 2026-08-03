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Pop Culture
‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams Hospitalized After Collapsing During Wrestling Match
Williams reportedly required CPR and defibrillation at Enjoy Wrestling's Five-Year Anniversary show in Millvale, Pennsylvania.
Jade Gomez1 hour ago