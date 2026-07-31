Estate Dispute

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Latest Stories

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in a suit and bow tie speaks at a podium with a green backdrop.
Pop Culture

Friend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle

The fundraiser aims to support Warner’s widow and 9-year-old daughter amid legal and financial strain.

Mark Elibert4 minutes ago

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