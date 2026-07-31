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Pop Culture
Friend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle
The fundraiser aims to support Warner’s widow and 9-year-old daughter amid legal and financial strain.
Mark Elibert4 minutes ago