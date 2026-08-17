Erin Magee

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Erin Magee with short blonde hair in a leather jacket sitting on a couch, petting a black cat.
Style

Erin Magee Steps Down as Supreme Chief Creative Officer After 22 Years

The longtime creative joined Supreme in 2004 and rose the ranks to become its chief creative officer.

Mark Elibert34 minutes ago

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