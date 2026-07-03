Era Lx

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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX "Laurel Oak/Golden Yellow"

Two-tone with camo lining.

Jonathan Sawyer4659 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX "Camo" Pack

Two-tone and camouflage.

Jonathan Sawyer4694 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault OG Era LX "Palm Leaf" Pack

Summer threesome.

Jonathan Sawyer4810 days ago
Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX "OG" Pack

Twosome.

Jonathan Sawyer4916 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX "Palm Leaf"

Summer-appropriate.

Jonathan Sawyer4946 days ago
Sneakers

Vans Vault Horween Pack Holiday 2012

Holiday Horween.

Jonathan Sawyer4974 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX Summer 2012

Keeping it OG.

Jonathan Sawyer5172 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault "Palm Leaf" Pack

Palm Leaf pair.

Jonathan Sawyer5175 days ago
Sneakers

Vans Vault Spring 2012

Spring proper from the Cali brand.

Jonathan Sawyer5194 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX "Twill Canvas" Pack

New quartet from Vans Vault.

Jonathan Sawyer5241 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault Era LX Flannel "Black/Grey"

Not just for shirts.

Complex5395 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Vault "Flannel" Pack

Not just for shirts.

Jonathan Sawyer5415 days ago

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