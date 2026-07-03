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Djimon Hounsou Says 'Not Much Has Changed' Since His Complaints About Unfair Payment in Hollywood
The 'A Quiet Place: Day One' told OkayAfrica that he's able to "sustain a career," but struggles with being paid more as an actor.
Queen Latifah Points to Pay Inequality For Black Actresses at NAACP Image Awards
The show host thanked Taraji P. Henson for highlighting the issue late last year.
Jada Pinkett Smith Sides With Taraji P. Henson About Pay Disparity, Says She's Been Lowballed Because She's 'Married to Will'
Henson made headlines in December when speaking out over Hollywood's pay disparities.
Michael Porter Jr. Sparks Debate Over 'Insulting' WNBA Wage Inequality Comments
Porter shared his opinion about women basketball players' demand for equal payment.
Draymond Green Says Women Athletes Should Take Action Instead of Complain About Pay Gap
The Warriors star made the comments during a video interview with NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke. He said women athletes need to take more action.
The Fight for $15 Is More Important Than Ever
The fight for minimum wage is more important than ever before, here’s why the Fight for $15 movement must continue & what their demands are.
10 Steps America Can Use To Close The Gender Wage Gap
Wage disparities between women & men are outright prejudice. Here are 10 actionable steps that America can take to close the gender wage gap.