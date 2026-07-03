Equal-Pay

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Djimon Hounsou attends Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Djimon Hounsou Says 'Not Much Has Changed' Since His Complaints About Unfair Payment in Hollywood

The 'A Quiet Place: Day One' told OkayAfrica that he's able to "sustain a career," but struggles with being paid more as an actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
Queen Latifah in a lavish purple outfit, holding a microphone, engaging with an audience onstage
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Points to Pay Inequality For Black Actresses at NAACP Image Awards

The show host thanked Taraji P. Henson for highlighting the issue late last year.

tara mahadevan851 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith in a yellow sleeveless top. Taraji P. Henson in black off-shoulder attire with a necklace
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Sides With Taraji P. Henson About Pay Disparity, Says She's Been Lowballed Because She's 'Married to Will'

Henson made headlines in December when speaking out over Hollywood's pay disparities.

Alex Ocho870 days ago
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Sparks Debate Over 'Insulting' WNBA Wage Inequality Comments

Porter shared his opinion about women basketball players' demand for equal payment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams896 days ago
Draymond Green
Sports

Draymond Green Says Women Athletes Should Take Action Instead of Complain About Pay Gap

The Warriors star made the comments during a video interview with NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke. He said women athletes need to take more action.

Joshua Espinoza1933 days ago
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Life

The Fight for $15 Is More Important Than Ever

The fight for minimum wage is more important than ever before, here’s why the Fight for $15 movement must continue & what their demands are.

Shamira Ibrahim2096 days ago
gender wage gap pull up and vote election 2020
Life

10 Steps America Can Use To Close The Gender Wage Gap

Wage disparities between women & men are outright prejudice. Here are 10 actionable steps that America can take to close the gender wage gap.

zfagenson2144 days ago

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