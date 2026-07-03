Featured
Ahead of receiving the first-ever Social Justice Honours Award at Canadian Music Week, the Public Enemy rapper tells us why awards "are a waste of time."Karen Bliss
A rapper is only as hard as his beats. From Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise" to Clipse's "Grindin" to Future's "Same Damn Time," these are the hardest rap beatsAl Shipley
The Edmonton-hailing, Toronto-based MC talks about his new LP Parallel World, on which he speaks out on Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal, among other issues.Kyle Mullin
Music
Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff