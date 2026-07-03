Enemy

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Latest Stories

Rapper 50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a cap, white shirt, and gold chain, with colorful lights in the background.
Music

50 Cent Shares Advice on Letting 'Enemies' Serve as 'Motivation': 'Make Them Watch Your Success'

At this point, 50 Cent could be considered an expert on the topic.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
mavado
Music

Mavado Accuses Drake of Appropriating Dancehall on New Song "Enemy Line"

Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado makes it clear how he feels about Drake on new track "Enemy Line," which sees him accuse the Canadian rapper of appropriation.

Joe Price2179 days ago
Game of Thrones
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Night King Actor Teases Final Season: ‘He Has a Target He Wants to Kill’

Vladimir Furdik, who originally joined the show to perform stunts, has given a rare interview in which he teases the final season.

Joe Price2690 days ago

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