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Drake, smiling on stage, wearing a dark jacket with braided hair, in a blue-lit setting.
Music

Drake Says He Wants to Get Into His Emo ‘Bag,’ Bursts Into Emo-Style Singing Mid-Interview

After revealing he wants a "goth baddie," Drake caught Bobbi Althoff off guard with an emo-inspired medley.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Left: Musician playing guitar in a spotted shirt and leather jacket. Right: Drake in a black hoodie and patched beanie, posing at an event
Music

Video Shows Plain White T's in Disbelief Listening to Drake on "Wah Gwan Delilah" Remix

Many initially speculated that Drake's "Hey There Delilah" remix was created using AI.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
Style

Best Emo Jimmy Butler Memes: Ball Out Boy, Dunk 182, Panic at the Free Throw Line

The Miami Heat star's new look arrives a year after he sported locs at 2022 media day.

Brad Callas1020 days ago
fka
Music

FKA Twigs Has an 'Emo' Verse From Future on Her New Album 'Magdalene'

The album, co-produced by Nicolas Jaar, should arrive around the same time as the theatrical release of 'Honey Boy.'

Trace William Cowen2511 days ago

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