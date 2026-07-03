Emmanuel Speaks

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Emmanuel Speaks "Ojuelegba" video
Music

Premiere: Emmanuel Speaks Drops "Ojuelegba", The Third And Final Part Of 'The Composer'

Look out for a well-known Wizkid chorus in this exploration of familial history, culture and upbringing.

Tobi Oke3186 days ago

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