Emmanuel Clase

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MLB Pitchers Arraigned After Being Charged In Gambling Scheme
Sports

Judge Keeps Wire Fraud Charge Alive Against Guardians Pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz

The Guardians pitchers are accused of helping bettors profit from predetermined pitches.

Mark Elibert3 hours ago

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