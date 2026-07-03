Emily Oberg

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Full Size Run
Sneakers

Emily Oberg Shuts Down Wannabe Influencers | Full Size Run

Complex alum Emily Oberg returns to tell the truth about sneaker influencers and answer once and for all if the Full Size Run crew falls into this category.

Sole Collector3003 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Ryan Destiny Talks About Starring in Hit TV Series 'Star' on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Triple-threat actress, singer, and dancer Ryan Destiny talks about starring in Lee Daniels' newest series 'Star.'

Complex3321 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Massy Arias Explains How Making Fitness a Lifestyle Saved Her Life on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Fitness expert, health coach, and certified personal trainer Massy Arias takes us through a high intensity workout on Get Sweaty.

Complex3328 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Larsa Pippen Trains Like an Athlete on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Larsa Pippen shows off her full body workout on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg.

Complex3335 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Paige Hathaway Leads an In-Home Summer Body Workout on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Paige Hathaway shows us her favorite workouts to get the abs and glutes for a summer body that can all be done from home.

Complex3363 days ago
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Ben Baller Talks Big Business Plans and Culture Vultures on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Ben Baller reveals his big business plans for the future while getting in a workout with Emily.

Complex3370 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Rosa Acosta Teaches Ballet and 'Stretch for Sex' on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Rosa Acosta discusses the pros and cons of being a professional ballerina and reveals the exercises from her new fitness class, Stretch for Sex.

Complex3377 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Chantel Jeffries Explains How She Became a DJ on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Chantel Jeffries discusses her love for school, her upcoming fashion collection release, and shuts down being an IG model on Get Sweaty.

Complex3426 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Talks Booty Workouts on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shows how she builds her booty and discusses the new season of her reality show on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg.

Complex3433 days ago
Get Sweaty
Sports

Keyshia Ka'oir Talks Upcoming Marriage to Gucci Mane on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Model, fitness entrepreneur, and fiancée of Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir, is the guest for a Super Bowl edition of Get Sweaty in Houston with Emily Oberg.

Complex3447 days ago
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Austin Mahone
Sports

Austin Mahone Talks Sliding Into the DMs on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Austin Mahone breaks down his dating tips along with his boxing workout routine with host Emily Oberg on another episode of Get Sweaty.

Complex3454 days ago
India Love
Sports

India Love Talks About Getting Bullied on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

The new season of Get Sweaty kicks off with reality star and model, India Love.

Complex3461 days ago
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Erykah Badu Talks Working With D.R.A.M., Hosting The Soul Train Awards & Staying In Shape On Get Sweaty

Erykah Badu talks D.R.A.M and Soul Train Awards on Get Sweaty.

Emily Oberg3529 days ago
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Steve Aoki Talks Staying Sober & His Next Big Hit On Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Steve Aoki talks documentary, new album and his new life of sobriety.

Emily Oberg3578 days ago
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Rae Sremmurd Talk Ebro and New Album While Getting High & Doing Yoga

Rae Sremmurd discuss what to expect from their upcoming album while getting high and doing yoga.

Emily Oberg3630 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Talks Recovery & Upcoming Season on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

New York Giants defensive end JPP talks speedy recovery and getting back on the field.

Emily Oberg3658 days ago

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