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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Megyn Kelly's New Show 'Embeds' Could Make Politics Great Again
What is Megyn Kelly's new show Embeds really like? Funny, politically incorrect and not what most would expect.
Lauren Martin3462 days ago
Pop Culture
Megyn Kelly's New Political Comedy Is Lowkey Hilarious
New series, Embeds, tells the true story about what really happens on the presidential campaign trail.
Lauren Martin3468 days ago