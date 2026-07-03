Embeds

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Latest Stories

embedsgo90
Pop Culture

Megyn Kelly's New Show 'Embeds' Could Make Politics Great Again

What is Megyn Kelly's new show Embeds really like? Funny, politically incorrect and not what most would expect.

Lauren Martin3462 days ago
embedsgo90
Pop Culture

Megyn Kelly's New Political Comedy Is Lowkey Hilarious

New series, Embeds, tells the true story about what really happens on the presidential campaign trail.

Lauren Martin3468 days ago

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